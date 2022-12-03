Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Cowen

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.26% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Snowflake from $274.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.
Snowflake Stock Performance
NYSE:SNOW opened at $149.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.03. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.78. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $377.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
