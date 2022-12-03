Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Short Interest Update

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,400 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 719,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.3 days.

Solaris Resources Trading Up 3.7 %

Solaris Resources stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Solaris Resources has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLSSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Solaris Resources from C$19.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

About Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

