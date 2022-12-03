Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sotera Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth about $3,693,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sotera Health by 25.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the second quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the second quarter worth about $851,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHC opened at $8.87 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71.

SHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

