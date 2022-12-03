Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $48.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.24.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

Insider Activity

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,000,330,000 after buying an additional 638,015 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,131 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $138,912,000 after buying an additional 105,574 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

