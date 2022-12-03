SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Gap Up to $32.85

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.85, but opened at $34.37. SpartanNash shares last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 1,052 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.72.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of SpartanNash

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at about $645,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 36.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.