SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.72. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.
SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.
