SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.72. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 378,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 263,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 225,579 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 190,800 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

