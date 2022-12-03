SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $257,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $92.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.46. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.