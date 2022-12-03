SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Position Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 308,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

EDIV opened at $24.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $32.04.

