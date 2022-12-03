SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Position Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 91,498.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,116,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4,963.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,944,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,293 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,019,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,332,000 after acquiring an additional 277,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $60.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.97. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $65.66.

