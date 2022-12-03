Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $100.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPLK. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $88.64 on Thursday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average is $91.61. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 7,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,853 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,389,000 after acquiring an additional 742,850 shares during the last quarter. XN LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $101,262,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

