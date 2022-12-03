Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Splunk to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $88.64 on Thursday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average is $91.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Splunk Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

