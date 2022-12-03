Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Splunk to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.81.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $88.64 on Thursday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average is $91.61.
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
