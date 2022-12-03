Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Splunk from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $88.64 on Thursday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Splunk Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.