Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Oppenheimer

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Splunk from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.81.
Splunk Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79.
About Splunk
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
