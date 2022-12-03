Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Oppenheimer

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Splunk from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

About Splunk

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Splunk by 470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 272,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,466,000 after buying an additional 224,389 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,120,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,307 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 12,410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

