Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.81.
Splunk Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ SPLK opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Splunk Company Profile
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Splunk (SPLK)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.