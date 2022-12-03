Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.81.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

