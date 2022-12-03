SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.35% from the stock’s previous close.

SWTX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush set a $45.00 price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $4,918,548.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,970,950.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also

