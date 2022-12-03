Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in November

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,500 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 638,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SRUUF opened at 11.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of 11.59. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a twelve month low of 9.40 and a twelve month high of 16.65.

Get Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund alerts:

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.