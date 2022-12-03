SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 38.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 486.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $711,567.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,561.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

SPXC opened at $69.49 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 93.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

