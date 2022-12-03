SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Update

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,229,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SPYR Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SPYR opened at $0.01 on Friday. SPYR has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About SPYR

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc in March 2015.

