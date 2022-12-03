SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Update

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,229,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SPYR Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SPYR opened at $0.01 on Friday. SPYR has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
About SPYR
