Stephen G. Kaniewski Sells 7,290 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total transaction of $2,390,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $347.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at about $14,964,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 547.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after buying an additional 207,367 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 63.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after buying an additional 29,846 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.50.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

