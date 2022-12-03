Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) to Hold

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ LESL opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 210.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,336 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,449,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after buying an additional 3,870,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,728,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after buying an additional 2,367,168 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.