Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.08% from the stock’s current price.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research cut Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 2.8 %

NOVA stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.