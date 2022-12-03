SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Maxim Group from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on SurgePays to $8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get SurgePays alerts:

SurgePays Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of SURG stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. SurgePays has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $91.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39.

Institutional Trading of SurgePays

SurgePays Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.