SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Maxim Group from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.53% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on SurgePays to $8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
SurgePays Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of SURG stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. SurgePays has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $91.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39.
Institutional Trading of SurgePays
SurgePays Company Profile
SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SurgePays (SURG)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.