Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Surmodics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 43,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Surmodics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,208,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,224,000 after purchasing an additional 72,657 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Surmodics by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Surmodics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Dantzker sold 2,773 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $91,509.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $91,500.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,392.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Dantzker sold 2,773 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $91,509.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,872 shares of company stock valued at $335,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SRDX opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $505.30 million, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.97. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $50.85.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

