Susquehanna Trims Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price to $32.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $34.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Semtech to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $29.36 on Thursday. Semtech has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $92.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Semtech by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Semtech by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Semtech by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 1.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

