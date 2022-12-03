Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Short Interest Update

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,800 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 1,108,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,888.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Swire Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded Swire Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of SWPFF opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. Swire Properties has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $2.77.

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company is involved in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

