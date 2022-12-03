Swiss National Bank Acquires New Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RICK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RICK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

RICK opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

