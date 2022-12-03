Swiss National Bank Buys New Stake in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 205,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMRT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SmartRent by 693.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SmartRent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Price Performance

Shares of SMRT stock opened at 2.48 on Friday. SmartRent, Inc. has a 12-month low of 2.19 and a 12-month high of 11.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 2.52 and a 200-day moving average of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 62.30%. The business had revenue of 47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 44.20 million. Research analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMRT. Imperial Capital began coverage on SmartRent in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SmartRent to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 6.66.

SmartRent Profile

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.