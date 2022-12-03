Swiss National Bank Purchases New Position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the second quarter worth $96,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bowlero during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BOWL stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. Bowlero Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 157.07%. The business had revenue of $267.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOWL. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.