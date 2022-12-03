Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $400.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Atlantic Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

SNPS stock opened at $348.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.04. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $498,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.6% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 39.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

