Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up to $14.46

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.46, but opened at $14.94. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 1,521 shares trading hands.

Target Hospitality Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

