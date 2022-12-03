Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Shares Up 16.7%

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 197,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 137,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Tarku Resources Stock Up 33.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38.

About Tarku Resources

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

