Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 21.5% in November

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Techtronic Industries stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. Techtronic Industries has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.55.
Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Techtronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.
