Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 21.5% in November

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Techtronic Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Techtronic Industries stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. Techtronic Industries has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.55.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Techtronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.