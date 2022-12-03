Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 344,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 141,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $19.40 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

