Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 72,994 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,080.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,994 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $177.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.