Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,014 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% during the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 21.5% in the second quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,233,415 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $316,868,000 after acquiring an additional 58,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 14,931 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $255.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.07. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

