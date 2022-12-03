Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Short Interest Update

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,782,600 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 16,587,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,127.2 days.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Price Performance

Shares of TERRF opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $9.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

