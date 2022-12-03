The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 486,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,218 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $16,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 115.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Andersons by 641.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Andersons by 44.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Andersons in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Andersons Stock Down 1.8 %

Andersons stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.79. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.