The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $16.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.73% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.
Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance
Shares of WOOF opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.