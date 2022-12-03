The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $16.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

Shares of WOOF opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

