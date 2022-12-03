The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,777 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,392,000 after acquiring an additional 167,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,166,000 after acquiring an additional 62,034 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,270,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

About The Hain Celestial Group

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

