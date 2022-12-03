The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.62%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,197 shares of company stock valued at $14,084,639 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

