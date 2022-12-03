The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.93

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.93 and last traded at $76.29, with a volume of 4362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average is $67.55.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,197 shares of company stock valued at $14,084,639 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.