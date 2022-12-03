The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 2,516.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,566 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Joint were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JYNT. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Joint by 30.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 110,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Joint by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Joint by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $947,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,322,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,673,190.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 196,166 shares of company stock worth $3,110,957 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Joint in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

JYNT stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.00 million, a P/E ratio of 304.26 and a beta of 1.23. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $76.61.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

