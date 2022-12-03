The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) PT Raised to $62.00 at Citigroup

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSXMA. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMA stock opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.