The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Director Sells $3,529,687.98 in Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $3,529,687.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,206,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,745,964.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69.

Shares of SMG opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $167.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

