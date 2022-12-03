TMD Wealth Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,509 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 194.4% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.4% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $255.02 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.07.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $296.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

