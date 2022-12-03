Total Energy Services Inc Buys 278,105 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 278,105 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,475,941.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,475,941.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 42,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,350.20.

On Friday, September 30th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 129,567 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$903,613.21.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,200.00.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$366.63 million and a P/E ratio of 14.11. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.03 and a 52 week high of C$9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.82.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

TOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

See Also

