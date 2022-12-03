TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.73

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.73 and last traded at $62.53, with a volume of 4264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.79) to €65.00 ($67.01) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TotalEnergies Announces Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

