Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Up 16.6% in November

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the October 31st total of 219,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYF opened at $9.15 on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $9.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

