Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Up 16.6% in November

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the October 31st total of 219,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.5 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYF opened at $9.15 on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $9.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.
About Treasury Wine Estates
