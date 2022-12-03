TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.3% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 212,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 1.5 %

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.49. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at $309,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Further Reading

