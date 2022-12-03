Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 1,025 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,311,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 738,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,671,000 after buying an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after buying an additional 52,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Stock Up 0.7 %

DCO stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently commented on DCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,805.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,805.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $66,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ducommun Profile

(Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

